First Alert Weather: Record heat & elevated fire danger through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The heat is going to be on this holiday weekend in Northern and Central Wisconsin. In addition, high to very high fire danger risk will be of concern right through Monday. Daytime highs on Sunday and Labor Day will rise into the 90s with a fair number of new record highs possible. The drought continues, and we could all use a soaking rainfall. The next opportunity for showers or storms is later Tuesday into Tuesday night, and perhaps for mid-week.

This weekend includes an elevated fire danger risk, record highs, and breezy conditions. Next risk of wet weather Tuesday-Wednesday. (WSAW)

August is in the books and it was warm and dry in Wausau, while a little cooler than average, but certainly dry in Rhinelander.

August was dry across the region. Warmer than average in Wausau, a bit cooler than average in Rhinelander. (WSAW)

Sunshine mixed with a few clouds for the remainder of Friday. Good travel conditions if you are heading north to the cabin or elsewhere for the upcoming holiday weekend. Temps will peak in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The weather will once again be dry for week 3 of high school football games. A bit warm but pleasant with readings from kickoff until the last whistle in the 70s.

Warm and dry for high school football games Friday evening. (WSAW)

Mostly clear this evening, increasing clouds overnight with a chance of showers or a storm toward daybreak. (WSAW)

Clouds will be on the increase later Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance of showers or a storm leading up to daybreak. Lows in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s. Clouds are going to be common Saturday morning with lingering showers or a storm pushing out. Sunshine develops midday or early in the afternoon and sticks around for the rest of the day. It is going to be warmer and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds with a chance of showers or a storm Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds yield to sun by Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

A good afternoon to spend at the pool on Saturday. (WSAW)

The hottest days of the holiday weekend will be on Sunday and Labor Day. Record highs on the books for both days range from the upper 80s to mid to upper 90s. Below are the numbers to beat for September 3rd (Sunday) and 4th (Monday). In addition, the hottest Labor Day holiday on record is also possible for Wausau and Rhinelander.

The record highs for Sunday, September 3rd. (WSAW)

The record highs for Monday, September 4th. (WSAW)

The hottest Labor Day could be on tap for Monday in Wausau and Rhinelander. (WSAW)

The fire danger will be elevated through the weekend into Monday, likely in the high to very high range. Avoid doing any burning outdoors and limit campfires. If working with any kind of flame, monitor it closely. The brisk winds could quickly turn a controlled campfire into a wildfire.

Showers with a chance of storms are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and night with a cold front. Although it is too early to say if any storms could be strong or severe, the potential for widespread soaking rain is low. Localized areas may pick up some appreciable rainfall. Cool for mid to late next week with some sun on Thursday and next Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.