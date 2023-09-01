News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR reports high PFAS levels at Pine River School in Merrill

Merrill Area Public Schools
Merrill Area Public Schools(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area Public School District was recently notified by the Wisconsin DNR that water samples taken in August at the Pine River School for Young Learners indicate the presence of PFAS that exceed the Wisconsin DHS recommended health guidelines.

Water that contains PFAS that exceeds recommended health guidelines, while considered safe for cleaning, handwashing, etc., is not recommended for drinking or other direct consumption.

According to MAPS Superintendent of Schools, Shannon Murray, “Receiving this information and report a week before school starts certainly provides extra challenges to the matter, but we wanted to work with the DNR and DHS to find immediate solutions to safeguard the wellness of our students and staff. We believe we’ve accomplished that.”

At this time, according to the DNR, MAPS is only mandated to notify the Pine River School For Young Learners population of the findings, and no other actions are required. However, MAPS will take the following, voluntary actions to ensure that staff, students, and families are safe at PRSYL:

● Beginning immediately, MAPS will supply bottled water to PRSYL for all drinking, brushing of teeth, etc.

● All meal preparation that requires the use of water will be done in the MHS kitchen and will be transported to PRSYL.

● Ongoing water testing, with the support of the DNR, will take place each quarter.

● Begin exploring the feasibility of short-term alternatives to bottled water including point-of-use water treatment solutions.

● And work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to understand and evaluate long-term solutions.

PRSYL families were notified of this development, and the subsequent plan, electronically and by mail which included additional information regarding PFAS, etc.

In his communication to families, PRSYL Director Ryan Martinovici shared, “We realize that the voluntary changes outlined above will create inconveniences for our students and staff at PRSYL. However, the health and wellness of those we serve is of utmost importance to us and we believe these steps are warranted until a long-term solution is found.”

District administration and the MAPS School Board will continue to work with the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS to identify long-term solutions to this issue.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad
Chief Kopp
Wausau Fire Department names new fire chief
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

Raise Your Voice is a mental health education and advocacy club growing in area school districts
Students prepare to help peers with mental health issues as school begins
Wisconsin Huddle
New weekly UW Badgers player-focused NIL show ‘Wisconsin Huddle’ to air Sept. 1
Jury finds Portage Co. man guilty of sexually assaulting two children
ESPN's headquarters in Bristol
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports