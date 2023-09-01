News and First Alert Weather App
Arrest made in Schulz-Juedes murder investigation at Taycheedah Correctional Institution

Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Fond du Lac Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of Cindy Schulz-Juedes. 

As a result, Taylor Sanchez, 27, has been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Sanchez has remained in custody through the Department of Corrections.

More information is anticipated to be released if and when a criminal complaint is filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes died on July 19. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said her death was being investigated as a homicide.

She had been serving time at the state’s women’s prison, Taycheeedah Correctional Institution. A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer in October 2021. In June 2022, she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.

