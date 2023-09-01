2nd annual Big Bull Falls Grand Fondo this Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a fun and active way to spend your labor day weekend, look no further than the Wausau Wheelers’ 2nd annual Big Bull Falls Grand Fondo. Troy Treu from the Wausau Wheelers joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to explain the event.

The event also help an important cause. Part of all registration fees are going to benefit Wisconsin cancer charities. There will be three course lengths to choose from including a 35-mile course, 71-mile course and a 100-mile course. There is still time to register, it’s $75 if you would like to participate in the event. You must register in person at the Rib Mountain Municipal Center beginning at 7 a.m.

The Big Bull Falls Grand Fondo will take place Saturday, Sept. 2.

