Wausau Fire Department names new fire chief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau Police and Fire Commission has named Jeremy Kopp as its newest fire chief.

In a Facebook post, the fire department shared that Chief Kopp will take over command for Chief Barteck, who is retiring, on Dec. 15.

Kopp has been with the Wausau Fire Department since 2004 and served as a battalion chief from 2014 to 2021 when he became deputy chief.

As stated in the post, more information will be released later.

