UWSP welcomes new students for the upcoming school year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The day that UW-Stevens Point first-year students have been waiting for finally happened on Thursday. Students and families were busy moving their belongings into their dorms.

Emotions were running high throughout the day as students were excited and nervous to be starting a new journey. Parents seemed to be happy and proud, but also sad to be sending their kids on their way.

“Yeah now that she’s not going to be within arms reach anymore, yeah there’s a bit of heartbreak with that,” said Paul Klose, father of freshman Peyton Klose.

Peyton and her support team drove about two and a half hours from Marinette, a small town on the border of Michigan. What she’s most excited about for this year is to meet new people.

“Just getting here and seeing everyone unloading and reloading, it’s cool so I’m excited about it,” Peyton said.

“It’s just exciting to see the good energy, the smiles, the anxiety, on some of our new students and families’ faces,” said UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson.

This year 1,700 new students have stepped onto the campus soil. A 10% increase from last year.

“It’s a beautiful day to be moving in. We were hoping for a day like today,” said Marketing Specialist for Housing and Residence Life at UWSP Katie Hanse.

It’s been a quiet summer for staff without students there.

”Just the energy and vibrancy of the campus is at an all-time high,” added Gibson.

Peyton’s dad is a UWSP alum and stayed in the dorm building next to hers when he was young.

“The buildings look the same on the outside but there’s a lot on the inside that’s changed,” Paul said.

One of the most important parts of the first year is finding a roommate. There are 13 residence halls on campus. When students are applying for housing they fill out a profile. They can then match up with other students who have similar profiles and interests.

“Especially this year with our halls being pretty full, having roommates that get along as best as possible is really important,” Hansen added.

Peyton already knows her roommate, they’ve been talking during the summer to get to know each other.

“I mean obviously with anything there’s nerves, but I’m pretty confident that I’ll do alright here,” said Peyton.

This year new and returning students should be on the lookout for some changes on campus. There’s a new multi-purpose sports complex. There will also be some new degree and certificate programs available this year.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.