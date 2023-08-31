News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP welcomes new students for the upcoming school year

UWSP move in day
UWSP move in day(wsaw)
By Emily Zaal
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The day that UW-Stevens Point first-year students have been waiting for finally happened on Thursday. Students and families were busy moving their belongings into their dorms.

Emotions were running high throughout the day as students were excited and nervous to be starting a new journey. Parents seemed to be happy and proud, but also sad to be sending their kids on their way.

“Yeah now that she’s not going to be within arms reach anymore, yeah there’s a bit of heartbreak with that,” said Paul Klose, father of freshman Peyton Klose.

Peyton and her support team drove about two and a half hours from Marinette, a small town on the border of Michigan. What she’s most excited about for this year is to meet new people.

“Just getting here and seeing everyone unloading and reloading, it’s cool so I’m excited about it,” Peyton said.

“It’s just exciting to see the good energy, the smiles, the anxiety, on some of our new students and families’ faces,” said UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson.

This year 1,700 new students have stepped onto the campus soil. A 10% increase from last year.

“It’s a beautiful day to be moving in. We were hoping for a day like today,” said Marketing Specialist for Housing and Residence Life at UWSP Katie Hanse.

It’s been a quiet summer for staff without students there.

”Just the energy and vibrancy of the campus is at an all-time high,” added Gibson.

Peyton’s dad is a UWSP alum and stayed in the dorm building next to hers when he was young.

“The buildings look the same on the outside but there’s a lot on the inside that’s changed,” Paul said.

One of the most important parts of the first year is finding a roommate. There are 13 residence halls on campus. When students are applying for housing they fill out a profile. They can then match up with other students who have similar profiles and interests.

“Especially this year with our halls being pretty full, having roommates that get along as best as possible is really important,” Hansen added.

Peyton already knows her roommate, they’ve been talking during the summer to get to know each other.

“I mean obviously with anything there’s nerves, but I’m pretty confident that I’ll do alright here,” said Peyton.

This year new and returning students should be on the lookout for some changes on campus. There’s a new multi-purpose sports complex. There will also be some new degree and certificate programs available this year.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the...
Spencer’s Luepke makes Cowboys 53-man roster
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL...
REPORTS: Packers explored trade for Jonathan Taylor
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

Latest News

Marshfield to hold public hearing for proposed ban on declawing cats
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad
Near record highs possible Sunday and Monday with readings in the low to mid 90s.
First Alert Weather: Hot Labor Day weekend, possible record highs
Bright sun for the rest of Thursday and comfortable. Heating up going into the holiday weekend...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast