News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tigerton volleyball falls to Suring in straight sets

By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGERTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In their first five-set match of the season, Tigerton fell to Suring on the volleyball court 3-0 Wednesday night.

The Tigers fell in set two and fell into a large hole to begin set two. Suring built an early to 8-0 before the Tigers would cut the lead to as low as five points. However, after an Eagles’ timeout, Suring rallied to close out the set and went on to take set three 25-16.

The Tigers next play on Tuesday, Sept. 5 as they host White Lake.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the...
Spencer’s Luepke makes Cowboys 53-man roster
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Matt Barnes, Wausau Police Chief
Wausau names Barnes as new police chief
Wisconsin hunters prepare for numerous opening days to begin in September
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

Latest News

Suring vs Tigerton
Suring vs Tigerton
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL...
REPORTS: Packers explored trade for Jonathan Taylor
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joel Payamps sits in the dugout during the ninth inning of a...
Cody Bellinger’s ricochet infield single sparks Cubs over Brewers 3-2
High School sports
High School sports