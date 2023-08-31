Tigerton volleyball falls to Suring in straight sets

TIGERTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In their first five-set match of the season, Tigerton fell to Suring on the volleyball court 3-0 Wednesday night.

The Tigers fell in set two and fell into a large hole to begin set two. Suring built an early to 8-0 before the Tigers would cut the lead to as low as five points. However, after an Eagles’ timeout, Suring rallied to close out the set and went on to take set three 25-16.

The Tigers next play on Tuesday, Sept. 5 as they host White Lake.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.