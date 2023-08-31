State Patrol takes to the skies to begin aerial enforcement in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In an innovative approach to tackle road safety concerns, a Wisconsin State Patrol plane took to the skies to aid ground police in identifying and stopping dangerous behaviors on the roads.

The pilot’s high-altitude vantage point provided a full view of traffic, enabling the spotting of aggressive driving and potentially hazardous situations that might have been difficult for ground units or drivers themselves to discern.

“They had a much better vantage point for seeing aggressive driving or tailgating and stuff like that. So it just gave us another tool to get those vehicles stopped because it was easier for them to see from up in the air,” Trooper Kyle Scott said.

Upon spotting a hazardous situation, the pilot communicated the details to Trooper Scott and other ground patrol units, who then intervened to stop the vehicles involved. While some stops resulted in citations, Lieutenant Bryan Wrycha said the main objective of the initiative was not punitive, but rather to encourage safer driving habits and reduce aggressive behaviors on the road.

”We aren’t out there to generate citations. We were out there to try and get people to slow down and reduce that aggressive driving.”

Trooper Scott echoed this sentiment, clarifying that the public had been informed in advance about the program’s purpose.

“Most of these details were put out to the public in advance to let them know that we were doing these, so it was like I said, not to come out here and just write citations,” Scott said.

The program’s timing purposefully coincided with the Labor Day weekend, a period associated with increased traffic and potential road risks.

”We just wanted to get our aircraft out there and our officers out there before the big traffic rush hit to preempt the speeding and aggressive driving,” Wrycha said.

As the holiday weekend approached, Scott expressed hope for responsible driving habits, urging motorists to prioritize safety.

“We were just hoping everyone would go out there, drive safe, and with Labor Day weekend coming up, just slow down, be cautious, and get to wherever you were going safely.”

