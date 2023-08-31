SPASH welcomes incoming sophomores to school Thursday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) is giving 175 returning juniors and seniors the chance to be a mentor. They’re easing the fears of sophomores, who will be starting in a new school Thursday.

On Thursday, 500 sophomores will get familiar with a new building and meet their teachers. Returning juniors and seniors get to lead their own group in the morning. It starts in homeroom; a class students go to once a week. Students will meet their teachers, go through the lunch line, and participate in team building activities throughout the day.

“This orientation day really helps sophomores connect with the staff, that helps them connect with juniors and seniors and helps them connect with each other. I think building those connections is the foundation for any sort of academics that happens throughout the year,” said Meghan Clabots, French Teacher and Student Mentor Advisor at SPASH.

The student mentors come from different backgrounds and experiences. Students who participated in previous years say it helped ease the burden of their first day jitters. The event runs like a typical school day and starts at 8 a.m. Juniors and seniors’ first day of class is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

