News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers signed Iola native Kristian Welch to their practice squad, the team announced on Thursday.

Welch has played three seasons in the NFL, all for the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Welch has primarily played special teams for the Ravens in the last three seasons. He was cut on Tuesday.

In three seasons, he played in 43 regular-season games and three postseason contests for the Ravens. Welch has posted five tackles (four solo) on defense and 16 tackles on special teams during the regular season and two tackles on special teams during the postseason. In 2021, he tied for No. 2 on the team with a career-best nine special teams tackles and helped Baltimore’s unit rank No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating.

Welch was a star for the Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds, surpassing 1,000 points scored in his career with the Thunderbirds. He went on to play four seasons at Iowa, starting in two of them. He recorded 87 tackles his senior year with the Hawkeyes.

Welch will wear No. 54 for the Packers.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the...
Spencer’s Luepke makes Cowboys 53-man roster
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL...
REPORTS: Packers explored trade for Jonathan Taylor
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

Latest News

The Tigers fell in straight sets 3-0.
Tigerton volleyball falls to Suring in straight sets
Suring vs Tigerton
Suring vs Tigerton
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL...
REPORTS: Packers explored trade for Jonathan Taylor
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joel Payamps sits in the dugout during the ninth inning of a...
Cody Bellinger’s ricochet infield single sparks Cubs over Brewers 3-2