Multi-generation family cementing football legacy at Edgar

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - For Karter and Maverick Butt, football was always their destiny.

“Just growing up, having two older brothers and watching them play even flag football when I was really young just motivated me and made me fall in love with the game,” says Karter Butt, Senior Running Back/Linebacker.

“It was nice growing up in a big football family,” says Maverick Butt, Sophomore Defensive Back/Running Back. “So we kind of knew you were around football you’re whole life. Now it’s our time.”

Karter and Maverick witnessed their older brothers Karson and Matti on the field. But the family roots extend to former players and cousins Kaleb and Alec Hafferman. Currently, cousins Teegan and Tucker Streit, Harrison Graveen, and Dawson Bornheimer are on the team. A grand total of 10 in the family tree playing for Edgar, that’s not including the generations before them.

“Nothing’s stronger than family, and just having that aspect on a team makes everyone a lot stronger, a lot more bonded,” says Karter. “You’re willing to sacrifice a lot for the person next to you.”

A message that’s set forth with the entire Wildcats squad.

“Oh we talk about it all the time about listening to your parents and obeying your parents and they’re sacrificing a lot for you,” says Jerry Sinz, Head Coach. “So make darn sure you’re being honest with them, and don’t try to pull a roll over on them.”

When it’s all said and done for the Butt family tree at Edgar, they hope to leave a forever legacy.

“I hope that other families kind of take after ours as a whole,” says Karter. “Not just the Butt family, but the Streits, the Graveens, the Haffermans.”

“I hope to just be known not only for football but just being an all-around kind of sports family,” says Maverick. “But kind of just leaving our mark here at Edgar.”

If that family tree wasn’t enough, MaClain Butt is an eight-year-old waiting in the wings. Coach Sinz says he is by far the biggest guy, potentially at 250 lbs by high school.

