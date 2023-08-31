Marshfield to hold public hearing for proposed ban on declawing cats

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Common Council will receive public input in the Council Chambers at City Hall on a proposal to ban the practice of declawing cats within the city of Marshfield.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

The public comment session will occur at the beginning of the evening’s regular council meeting. Those wishing to comment will have up to five minutes to share their views on this subject. Mayor Lois Te Strake will have a sign-up sheet for citizens interested in speaking about the subject at the back of Council Chambers that evening.

If you are unable to attend the meeting but still wish to provide comments for the Council’s consideration, you may provide your response to marshfieldcatdeclawing@PublicInput.com or write a letter stating your name and address and drop it off at City Hall or through regular U.S. Mail.

For information and a timeline of the cat declawing discussion, click here.

