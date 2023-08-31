News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield to hold public hearing for proposed ban on declawing cats

Those in opposition to the bill think the decision to declaw should be left to the pet owner.
(AZ Family)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Common Council will receive public input in the Council Chambers at City Hall on a proposal to ban the practice of declawing cats within the city of Marshfield.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

The public comment session will occur at the beginning of the evening’s regular council meeting. Those wishing to comment will have up to five minutes to share their views on this subject. Mayor Lois Te Strake will have a sign-up sheet for citizens interested in speaking about the subject at the back of Council Chambers that evening.

If you are unable to attend the meeting but still wish to provide comments for the Council’s consideration, you may provide your response to marshfieldcatdeclawing@PublicInput.com or write a letter stating your name and address and drop it off at City Hall or through regular U.S. Mail.

For information and a timeline of the cat declawing discussion, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the...
Spencer’s Luepke makes Cowboys 53-man roster
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL...
REPORTS: Packers explored trade for Jonathan Taylor
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

Latest News

This year 1,700 new students are moving onto campus, which is a 10% increase from last year
Students move into dorms ahead of new school year at UWSP
Labor Day weekend travel
Experts share safety tips before you head out on Labor Day weekend
Jeremy Kopp will take over command for Chief Barteck, who is retiring, on Dec. 15
Wausau Fire Department announces new chief
UWSP move in day
UWSP welcomes new students for the upcoming school year