Local veterans fly high on Dream Flights in Stevens Point

By Jade Flury
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans took to the skies in Stevens Point for Dream Flights on Wednesday. The flights are dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans for their time in service.

Ten veterans got to spread their wings for the 11th year of the Dream Flight in the City of Stevens Point.

“We’re here because we want to honor our veterans,” said Darryl Fisher, the president and founder of Dream Flights.

The 20-minute flights give military veterans an aerial tour of central Wisconsin in a World War II biplane.

“When veterans get to the point in their life when they’re in a senior living community, they really don’t think things like this are possible,” said Fisher.

The non-profit organization’s mission is to ‘give back to those who gave’ to our country.

“What we do is we make it possible. We open their minds. We give them an experience, a point in time, a time in their life when they need it the most. As you can see, it puts a spring in their step and a smile on their face,” said Fisher.

David Wachoviak served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1956. He says today’s flight gave him a feeling of excitement.

”Exhilarated, let’s put it that way. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed being here with this group of people too,” said Wachoviak.

He said his favorite part of the flight was the view of Stevens Point.

“Seeing the aerial view of the river and looking to Sentry golf course,” said Wachoviak.

“They’ve made such a big sacrifice. They’ve done things for us, we can never repay them for, but this is our little way of saying thank you for everything you’ve done for us,” said Fisher.

The Dream Flight even brought out local representatives and multiple elected officials.

“I think that this is really what it’s all about. I’s recognizing our veterans, recognizing their service, their sacrifice, as well as their families who come with them to watch them enjoy their time above,” Representative Katrina Shankland.

Fisher said the Dream Flight wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers, donors, and community support.

