First Alert Weather: Heat wave over Labor Day Weekend could bring record highs

Seasonable temperatures to end the month of August, Thursday. Ramping up temperatures over the holiday weekend. Lack of rain continues.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another day with temperatures remaining cool and comfortable before climbing into the 90s over Labor Day Weekend.

Heat wave over Labor Day weekend, little chances for rain, fire weather concerns
Quiet and pleasant, Thursday. Highs slightly warmer, mid to upper 70s. Ending the work and school week Friday with rising temperatures. Mostly sunny with highs low to mid-80s.

Highs mid to upper 70s Thursday with sunshine
This Labor Day Weekend will be hot with possible record highs, low to mid-90s. Increasing clouds heading into Saturday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. A chance for a stray, isolated shower Saturday, but odds remain rather low to see any rain Saturday. Sunday and Monday will feature mostly sunny skies, highs running towards the mid-90s.

After Thursday, temperatures start to rise towards the 90s
The upcoming heat wave should end up being a dry heat, rather than heat associated with mugginess. Dew points and relative humidity values should remain low, keeping the air and atmosphere dry. Winds can become breezy Sunday and Monday.

Dew points could end up staying dry, in the 40s Sunday, indicating dry air
Dry air continues Labor Day Monday as dew points sit in the 40s
Hot weather combined with the ongoing drought, dry air, and winds Sunday and Monday poses the risk for elevated fire weather conditions. If the forecast remains on track, a First Alert Weather Day will be issued to address fire weather safety over the long holiday weekend.

Heat in combination with the dry air, and drought will create fire weather concerns this...
There is a lack of rain in the forecast will continue to woresen our on-going drought situation. Aside from the slight chance for a stray shower Saturday, the next chance for the area to see rain will be after Labor Day on Tuesday or Wednesday. 90-degree weather should continue for some on Tuesday, but the weather maker bringing our next chance for rain will cool the region day mid-week. Temperatures will then try to fall back to the 70s.

Next chance for the area to see rain after Labor Day
