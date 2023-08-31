News and First Alert Weather App
Experts share safety tips before you head out on Labor Day weekend

By Sam Dehring
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road for the Labor Day weekend and the FAA expects to have at least 52,000 flights in the air.

If that’s the case, the FAA says that many flights would make this the third busiest travel weekend of the year. However, not everyone is going to be taking to the air.

Many Americans will be sticking to the road, so medical experts are warning drivers of the consequences of vehicle crashes before turning the key. There have been 302 deaths in Wisconsin due to vehicle crashes in 2023.

Doctors at Aspirus have said their most severe patients are motorcyclists and bicyclists, which have combined for 72 deaths this year. Police say most accidents have occurred due to excessive speeds.

Dr. Molly Pilarski at Aspirus Hospital said, “Potential long-term effects from roadway injuries can vary based on the extent of the injury. So it can be chronic pain, headaches, confusion, in the case of a concussion, to life-long disability, an inability to use your limbs, or even to the extent of paraplegia and death.”

Medical experts also shared that preventative measures include wearing your seatbelt, not driving while impaired, and avoiding any distractions while driving.

