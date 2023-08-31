DHS providing free Narcan, fentanyl tests on Overdose Awareness Day

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is expanding its commitment to ending drug overdoses and related harms.

Grants have been awarded to 15 county, municipal, nonprofit, and tribal nation agencies to make life-saving resources more available in communities with a high need through vending machines in public places stocked with free fentanyl test strips and NARCAN®, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

“By funding these vending machines, we are fulfilling our commitment to reducing the harms of drug use, promoting wellness, and supporting recovery for our most vulnerable communities,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “This is about making fentanyl test strips and NARCAN® accessible to the people who need it the most, where they’re already at, on their schedule and their timeline, with no questions asked.”

All Wisconsin county and municipal government agencies, nonprofits, and tribal nations were invited to apply for a portion of the nearly $1 million in funding designated for this program.

The CDC has also awarded $279 million to 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 40 local health departments to help stop overdoses within their communities.

“The growing overdose crisis, particularly among young people, requires urgent action,” said Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH, Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “To help, CDC is providing funding that will allow communities to respond more quickly, more effectively, and more equitably, using data to drive action steps that reduce overdose deaths and related harms in communities as fast as possible.”

Observed each year on August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day is a day to remember those lost to a drug overdose, acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind, and act to save lives.

For more information about how to build supportive communities where substance use prevention works, treatment is available, and recovery can happen for everyone, visit Real Talks Wisconsin.

