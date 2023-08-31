Brewers sign 3B Josh Donaldson to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed third baseman Josh Donaldson to a minor league contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Donaldson is in his 13th MLB season after recently being released by the New York Yankees. Donaldson has been an all-star three times in his career, winning the AL MVP in 2015 while with the Toronto Blue Jays. In the last two seasons with the Yankees, he’s hit a combined .207 batting average with 25 home runs in his last 165 games, including a .142 average this season.

Donaldson will report to Triple-A Nashville as he rehabs from a calf strain. Because the deal was agreed upon before the close of business in August, he would be eligible to play in the postseason if the Brewers make it.

