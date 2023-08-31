News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers sign 3B Josh Donaldson to minor league contract

FILE - New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Third baseman Josh Donaldson's unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday, Aug. 29, when the former AL MVP was released.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed third baseman Josh Donaldson to a minor league contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Donaldson is in his 13th MLB season after recently being released by the New York Yankees. Donaldson has been an all-star three times in his career, winning the AL MVP in 2015 while with the Toronto Blue Jays. In the last two seasons with the Yankees, he’s hit a combined .207 batting average with 25 home runs in his last 165 games, including a .142 average this season.

Donaldson will report to Triple-A Nashville as he rehabs from a calf strain. Because the deal was agreed upon before the close of business in August, he would be eligible to play in the postseason if the Brewers make it.

