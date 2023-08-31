After-school activities offered at the Woodson YMCA

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students are starting to head back to the classroom, and busy parents might be looking for some after-school activities for their children.

Thursday, Stephanie Daniels, the Aspirus branch and Childcare services director at the Woodson YMCA, and Sara Vick, the Camp and School Age Director stopped by Sunrise 7 to share more information about the after-school programs offered at the YMCA.

Click here to learn more about programming at the Woodson YMCA.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.