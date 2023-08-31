Academic Interventionists continue role in elementary schools in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a new permanent program for elementary students in the Stevens Point Area School District, and it’s for kids who need a little extra help or time in reading and math.

The program exists because of a successful pilot program in the district. The Elementary interventionist positions were created last school year. Those people go into the student’s classroom to help with either reading or math. It may be helping them to understand the subject or giving them a little extra time. This year, the district is implementing a new assessment tool that will help interventionists and staff in the district measure and meet the academic needs of students.

“We’ve seen some really positive impact just in terms of our ability to effectively and efficiently addressed student academic needs. So, we’re looking to see that continued work,” said Chris Nyman, Assistant Superintendent, Stevens Point Area Public School District.

Preliminary data shows that there has been an increase in ELA and Math Performance because of the positions. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the district, has it for older students, now they’re making sure the elementary kids have it too. All to set them up for success in the future.

