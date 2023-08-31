News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the...
Spencer’s Luepke makes Cowboys 53-man roster
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Matt Barnes, Wausau Police Chief
Wausau names Barnes as new police chief
Wisconsin hunters prepare for numerous opening days to begin in September
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

Latest News

The Tigers fell in straight sets 3-0.
Tigerton volleyball falls to Suring in straight sets
Nekoosa Drug bust
Nekoosa Drug bust
St. Cloud Sate University to offer weed class
St. Cloud Sate University to offer weed class
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children