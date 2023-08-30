News and First Alert Weather App
WPS grants funds to SAFER to help them detect dangerous gases

(WSAW)
By Sam Dehring
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a decade of Wisconsin Public Service helping first responders keep the community safe and today is no different as the WPS Foundation unveiled new life-saving equipment for SAFER in Rib Mountain.

It’s part of WPS’s Rewarding First Responders program. The fire department received a $2,000 grant from WPS to help with the purchase of two multi-gas detection units.

“These meters we utilize to detect gas in people’s homes,” said SAFER Deputy Fire Chief Eric Lang. “Probably the most prevalent gas would be carbon monoxide. With this grant, we’re now deploying five meters between the two stations.”

The grant program started in 2014 and since then, WPS has made grants of more than $500,000 and has helped over 200 individual departments.

