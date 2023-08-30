News and First Alert Weather App
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children

Brian McDowell
Brian McDowell(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 64-year-old Wood County man who pled guilty to multiple felony charges against children has received 10 life sentences and will spend that time in Wisconsin State Prison.

In a Facebook post by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Brian McDowell pled guilty on Aug. 18 to charges including sexually assaulting a child and producing/possessing child sex abuse material (CSAM).

McDowell’s arrest came from the result of a search warrant conducted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department on May 25.

