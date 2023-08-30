REPORTS: Packers explored trade for Jonathan Taylor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers were reportedly in the mix for a former Wisconsin star and rushing champion in the NFL. Green Bay reportedly showed interest in Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but were unable to come to a deal with Indianapolis, according to multiple reports.

The “mystery team” that had trade discussions with the Colts about All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor was the Green Bay Packers, via @HolderStephen:https://t.co/I6UMToQR5K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

The Packers had been a ‘mystery team’ in the negotiations with the Colts, but after Indianapolis’s Tuesday deadline was missed for a Taylor trade, no deal was complete. Taylor is now on the Colts’ PUP list and will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t confirm any reports Wednesday but did say that the team is always in conversations to try and make the team better.

A name that’s swirled in the rumored trade talks is that of AJ Dillon. The Packers running back is in the final year of his contract and will become a free agent after this year. Dillon and veteran back Aaron Jones are expected to be focal points of the Packers’ offense in 2023. Gutekunst said today that Dillon will certainly be a valued part of the Packers heading into this year.

“AJ is part of this team, he was going to be regardless,” said Gutekunst. “There’s a lot of conversations where we use at teams for leverage situations at times as well. But we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing if we’re not investigating these things, at least listening to things.”

Gutekunst went on to praise Green Bay’s other back in Jones, calling him the ‘heart and soul’ of the Packers.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.