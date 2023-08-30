Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin, across U.S. helping with hurricane relief

(WSAW) - Hundreds of American Red Cross disaster responders are supporting people after Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified before making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm with destructive winds and an extremely dangerous storm surge.

The Red Cross of Wisconsin has eight volunteers who have deployed or are getting ready to deploy to Florida to help out in the relief efforts. One of those volunteers is from Southeast Wisconsin. The volunteers are working extremely hard to comfort and assist those who have been affected.

The Red Cross shared their most important information below:

Our top priority is providing comfort, support, and relief services to people in the path of this storm.

Tuesday night, almost 5,000 people found a safe place to stay in 111 evacuation shelters across Florida. Of these, the Red Cross is directly managing 17 shelters with some 560 residents.

Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find information on redcross.org , the free Red Cross Emergency app, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). You can also check with local officials and monitor local news for information on where to find emergency shelters. In Florida, visit floridadisaster.org

Idalia has forced the cancellation of more than a dozen blood drives and donation centers, resulting in hundreds of blood and platelet donations going uncollected. The need for blood is constant, and the Red Cross is already experiencing a concerning shortfall in donations.

You can help by making a financial donation or by scheduling a blood donation. Those in unaffected areas are urged to give blood to patients in need. Financial contributions to Hurricane Idalia enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from this disaster. To make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood, visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) today.

