Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds while answering reporter questions at an event Wednesday in Kentucky.

When asked about his re-election campaign, he didn’t respond and seemed to stare off. The 81-year-old senator had to be prompted by a person who came on the stage to tell him the question again.

McConnell seemed to freeze again when asked about the governor’s race in Kentucky and had to be prompted once more about the question. He also had trouble speaking clearly when he answered.

It was the second time the Republican senator became suddenly unresponsive, after an incident in Washington, D.C., in July. He did not speak for several seconds during a Capitol Hill news conference and was escorted away but returned a short time later and told reporters he was “fine.”

McConnell also was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel.

