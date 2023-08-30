Marathon County partners with UW program to promote prosperity in the community

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County has partnered with ‘Univercity’ to help the area become the safest and most prosperous in Wisconsin.

The event was a part of UW-Madison’s state tour for its 175th anniversary. Wausau will work with ‘Univercity’ until 2025 to help address issues and collaborate on projects across the city.

“So we did two years of projects with Marathon County, we completed about 38 projects in a variety of areas; evidence-based decision-making, sustainability, economic development, and a variety of other issues that we worked on with the county,” said Gavin Luter, Univercity member.

Marathon County is one of three counties ‘Univercity’ has partnered with across Wisconsin.

