HIGHLIGHTS: Volleyball, boys soccer action fill Tuesday night’s high school action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four area teams picked up wins in Tuesday night action as volleyball and boys soccer filled up the schedule.

Newman volleyball was victorious over Wausau West as the Cardinals controlled the match from the first set. They won 25-17 to open the match, eventually coming away with a 3-1 win.

Marathon hosted a quad which saw Lakeland, Marathon, Neillsville and Ladysmith converge for three matches. In the first matches, Marathon beat Neillsville 2-0 while Lakeland took down Ladysmith 2-1.

In boys soccer, Wausau East used two first half goals to claim a 2-1 win over Shawano. The Lumberjacks have allowed just two goals over their first four games, with Michael Murphy in net for this win.

