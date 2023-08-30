Great weather, minor changes expected for the final Concert on the Square this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final Concert on the Square will take place Wednesday night at 6 p.m. with perfect weather to close out the year along with some slight changes.

Those who plan to attend should be aware that The Grand Theater also has a show during the time of the concert, meaning N 4th Street will not be closed for food vendors. Instead, those vendors will be parked against the 400 Block sidewalk where the splash pad is located.

Chairs will not be allowed between the caution tape and the sidewalk (shown in the Wausau Events Facebook post below) to allow the lines to flow for the vendors. The fountain will also be turned off.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.