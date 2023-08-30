News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Getting your kids in for their annual eye exam

Dr. Brian Puent from Rib Mountain Eye Care joined Sunrise 7 to discuss the importance of getting your kids’ eyes checked.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many students are getting ready to head back to the classroom this week, but parents need to make sure their child’s eyesight is in line. Dr. Brian Puent from Rib Mountain Eye Care joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to discuss the importance of getting kids’ eyes checked.

Puent said the change in routine from summer break to going back to school impacts the eyes and their performance since they’re being used differently in a classroom setting. He said kids’ eyes are focusing far away, up close and back and forth, which may lead to eye strain.

“I think a lot of it boils down to performance, how easy they can follow along in class, how well they stay in tune with what the teacher’s doing, their attention. Because if you have a headache and you can’t see well, you’re probably more likely to give up on some things,” Puent said.

Puent said kids need to get their eyes checked annually because they sometimes don’t recognize that their eyes are changing. Clinically, eye strain is becoming more common among youth mostly because of the increased use of digital devices and screen time, according to Puent. He recommends taking a break from screens and look away at a far distance to help your eyes relax.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the...
Spencer’s Luepke makes Cowboys 53-man roster
Matt Barnes, Wausau Police Chief
Wausau names Barnes as new police chief
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Wisconsin hunters prepare for numerous opening days to begin in September

Latest News

Wausau police monitors school zones to keep kids safe. The speed limit is 15 miles per hour...
School zone and bus safety reminders to keep children safe
Back to School: Bus Safety pt. 2 - 08.30.2023
Annual Eye Exams for Kids interview - 08.30.2023
Back to School: Bus Safety pt. 1 - 08.30.2023