Getting your kids in for their annual eye exam

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many students are getting ready to head back to the classroom this week, but parents need to make sure their child’s eyesight is in line. Dr. Brian Puent from Rib Mountain Eye Care joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to discuss the importance of getting kids’ eyes checked.

Puent said the change in routine from summer break to going back to school impacts the eyes and their performance since they’re being used differently in a classroom setting. He said kids’ eyes are focusing far away, up close and back and forth, which may lead to eye strain.

“I think a lot of it boils down to performance, how easy they can follow along in class, how well they stay in tune with what the teacher’s doing, their attention. Because if you have a headache and you can’t see well, you’re probably more likely to give up on some things,” Puent said.

Puent said kids need to get their eyes checked annually because they sometimes don’t recognize that their eyes are changing. Clinically, eye strain is becoming more common among youth mostly because of the increased use of digital devices and screen time, according to Puent. He recommends taking a break from screens and look away at a far distance to help your eyes relax.

