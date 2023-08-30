First Alert Weather: Cool & pleasant mid-week, a hot, dry Labor Day Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet and pleasant weather expected mid-week, before seeing a rise in temperatures over Labor Day Weekend.

Clear and cool to start the morning off Wednesday as morning lows drop into the 30s up north, and low to mid-40s for Central Wisconsin. Expect much of the same temperatures Thursday morning. Quiet, sunny weather on tap for the day, with highs remaining in the low 70s. North winds calmer. Mostly sunny Thursday with a few passing clouds. Highs slightly warmer, mid to upper 80s.

Great weather with comfortable conditions and sunny skies (WSAW)

Ending the work and school week Friday with temperatures continuing to rise. Highs low to mid-80s. Sunshine continues. Labor Day Weekend will be hot with high temperatures nearing records, low to mid-90s. Sunny, dry weather likely continuing over the holiday weekend as well with some breezy winds during the afternoons some days. Humidity levels will be low, indicating dry air. This means the weekend will just be hot, rather than hot and humid.

Turning hot this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s (WSAW)

However, the hot weather combined with the ongoing drought, dry air, and winds poses some elevated fire weather concerns. If the forecast remains on track, a First Alert Weather Day may need to be issued to address fire weather safety for the long weekend.

Heat in combination with the dry air, and drought will create fire weather concerns this holiday weekend (WSAW)

There is a lack of rain in the forecast over the next several days. This will continue to woresen our on-going drought issue. Saturday could feature a slight chance for rain, but odds remain low. If any rain on Saturday, an isolated or scattered shower possible up north during the morning.

Lack of rain in the extended forecast. Next chance for rain not until after labor day (WSAW)

Otherwise, dry and sunny weather to continue. Higher chances for the area to see rain likely not arriving until after Labor Day, either late Tuesday or Wednesday of next work week.

Next chance for rain likely not until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week (WSAW)

