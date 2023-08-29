News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Rotary Club builds new handicap accessible kayak launch site in Schofield

The Wausau Rotary Club and City of Schofield invested in the project near the Schofield Dam
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday afternoon, the Rotary Kayak Landing in Schofield has officially become handicap accessible.

“The two toughest things about kayaking are getting into the kayak and getting out of the kayak safely,” said Bill Bertram, president of the Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Rec Foundation. “The launches slow people to recreate on the water safely and you never get your feet wet.”

It’s a collaborative effort between the Wausau Rotary Club, the City of Schofield, plus both the Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Rec Foundation.

Even if you’re not handicapped, the site is helpful for anyone.

“It doesn’t matter if you are handicapped or disabled or not,” said Denis Tan, president of the Wausau Rotary Club. “I mean there are people that are just afraid of the instability of getting onto a kayak.”

Located off Drott Street alongside the Schofield Mill Apartment, the new launch site is considered a prime location.

“As you can see, it’s a very nice, calm area here in front of the apartments,” added Tan. “That allows people to come on and launch their kayaks or canoes and into the water.”

“We really look at this being one of the core launches,” Bertram said. “And it also allows people safely to portage around a dam.”

The funding for this project was $25,000, split between the Wausau Rotary Club and the City of Schofield.

To learn more or reach out to the Wausau Rotary Club, click here.

