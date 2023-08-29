Wausau names new police chief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Police and Fire Commission and the City of Wausau have appointed Matthew Barnes as Wausau Police Chief.

Barnes will replace Ben Bliven, who announced in June he’ll be leaving the department in September for a new job at a local company.

Barnes is a Wausau East High School graduate and began his career with the Wausau Police Department in March of 2000, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Over the last 23 years with the Wausau Police Department, Barnes has served in many different capacities including Patrol Officer, Special Investigations Officer, Detective, Patrol Lieutenant, Community Resource Unit Lieutenant, Patrol Captain, Detective Captain, and Deputy Chief.

Barnes has been a part of investigations involving some of the worst crimes in Wausau’s history. “I’m proud of being a part of securing some semblance of justice for victims,” Barnes said. “But every investigation is truly a team effort, and I couldn’t have done that without teams of outstanding individuals working together to solve these crimes.” Barnes also credits time working with community organizations and building relationships as key factors in his leadership development.

Barnes was instrumental in the development of the Community Resource Development Unit, Officer Wellness Initiatives, and in the development of the Crisis Assessment Response Team known as CART, which helps to reduce the number of involuntary detentions and incarcerations by getting those with mental health struggles in our community the help that they need and deserve. Barnes and Chief Bliven have been a team that has made community engagement and community policing a strong staple of their tenure at the Department. Barnes told the Police and Fire Commission that he is proud of the advancements and culture in the Wausau Police Department and intends to lead the department in the same positive direction as Chief Bliven. His priorities include recruiting future officers with high character, supporting current staff with a focus on wellness, succession planning, creative problem solving of complex community problems, continued relationship building, and supporting the City of Wausau strategic plan.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg applauded Barnes’ selection and appointment. “I’ve worked with Deputy Chief Barnes over the last three and a half years on the complex issues facing our community,” Rosenberg said. “Barnes has been leading the charge on critical projects from citywide facility and public event safety to ensuring our community has access to information to employee wellness and development.”

Barnes will assume the duties of the Chief of Police on September 1st. An official swear-in date will be set as soon as possible.

“The Wausau Police Department is made up of many amazing and dedicated men and women committed to the safety of Wausau,” Barnes said. “I’m excited to serve as Chief of Police and support the staff of the Wausau PD and the citizens of Wausau.”

