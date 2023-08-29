UWSP staff hope students remain in the classroom after graduating

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For parents, maybe a student has come home and said, “We didn’t have science today because there was no one there to teach.” Schools do need teachers, but for now, those in the UW-Stevens Point’s education program want to teach. It’s just a matter of keeping students in the program and not changing course.

“Our numbers are up, but not every school’s is,” said Maggie Beeber, UWSP Advising Coordinator and Teacher Certification Officer.

UW-Stevens Point is seeing 86 new students entering their education program this fall, but Maggie Beeber said it’s not an easy job and she’s honest with her students about their concerns.

“We really have conversations that are awkward and not always easy, but we really talk about, how hard do you want to work? How much do you really want this? We actually do the math if you need to get your GPA up. You need these exact grades to hit your goal,” Beeber said.

Beeber stated a lot has changed since her days of teaching and criticism is never-ending.

“I think there are a lot of opinions out there on who our teachers are, what are schools are doing. That’s really tough especially for a new teacher to navigate the politics sometimes of teaching,” said Beeber.

UWSP is on a mission to keep these students in the classroom, so that’s exactly what they do.

“So their first education course we get them out working with kids right away. We try to get them multiple layers of experience along the way, it’s actually a state mandate,” Beeber said.

One UW-Stevens Point alumni advisor is very aware of the teacher shortage but says it’s not just the universities who have to step up their game, it’s the whole system.

“We’re at like a crossroads in education where things have to change to make it more sustainable for teachers that want to stay in it because it’s hard, but we have the numbers. We have people that still want to teach,” said Academic Advisor Karla Landwer.

Beeber said Wisconsin is in desperate need of teachers in Special Education, Family Consumer Science, Science, Math, Business, Spanish, and Speech.

