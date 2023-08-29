News and First Alert Weather App
Spencer’s Luepke makes Cowboys 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the...
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke sprints to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Spencer, Wis. (WSAW) - Spencer native Hunter Luepke has made the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday. Luepke.

The fullback impressed the Cowboys in his final preseason game on Saturday, running for 58 yards and receiving for 60 yards and a touchdown. Luepke was signed by the Cowboys shortly after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He ran for 1,665 yards and 24 touchdowns at North Dakota State. He added 494 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Luepke joins Amherst native Tyler Biadasz as two central Wisconsin natives to make the Dallas Cowboys roster.

