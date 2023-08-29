Republican lawmakers propose tax cut bill, surplus return for Wisconsin’s middle class

MADISON (WSAW) - Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara (R-Appleton) and Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) introduced a proposal on Tuesday to cut taxes for Wisconsin’s middle class. Rep. Calvin Callahan (R-Tomahawk) and his Assembly Republican colleagues also announced a proposal to reduce the state tax burden.

In total, these proposals would cut taxes this biennium by nearly $3 billion.

Rep. Callahan’s legislation will be known as the “Returning Your Surplus” proposal due to its goal of returning a large portion of the state’s surplus back to the middle class and creating an income tax exemption for retirement accounts.

“Wisconsin’s tax climate is becoming more and more of an outlier in the Midwest. Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois all have flat income tax rates. Iowa is moving towards that model. We can and must do better for families, workers, and retirees,” said Sen. Cabral-Guevara. “We’re determined to make Wisconsin the best place to work, live, and raise a family.”

“It is beyond evident in today’s economy that Wisconsinites are in need of major tax relief,” Rep. Callahan stated. “Many folks are facing difficult financial times. Under this new plan, the average filer will see savings of $772. The state’s surplus is your money, and we are sending it back to you.”

Under the new rate, families filing jointly who earn between $18,420 and $405,550 would be taxed at 4.4%, down from 5.3%. With the average family in our state making about $67,000, this tax cut would undeniably help the middle class.

“This simply allows hardworking families to keep more of the money they earn,” stated Cabral-Guevara. “The state government in Madison has stockpiled billions of dollars that belong to the people of our state, it’s time that money goes back into the pockets of the folks who worked tooth and nail for it.”

The proposal also makes more retirement income for individuals tax-free. Funds withdrawn from an IRA, 401(k), and other retirement savings accounts or pensions are still subject to Wisconsin income tax. Under the plan, up to a maximum of $100,000 a year for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers would be tax-free.

“The retired parents and grandparents in our state deserve to keep the money they’ve squirreled away throughout their career,” noted Cabral-Guevara. “Punishing them for staying near their family in Wisconsin once they retire isn’t the way to treat our seniors.”

Rep. Callahan added that the plan also includes a new constitutional amendment. He shared, “This amendment would require a two-thirds supermajority vote of the legislature in order to raise taxes in the future. This will be the first consideration of the amendment. It will have to pass the legislature this session, and again next session, before heading to the voters.”

The proposals will now head to a committee, where a public hearing will be held before further consideration.

