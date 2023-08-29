Packers trim roster to 53 players

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 pm NFL deadline.

Among the notable players to make the roster were OLB Brenton Cox Jr, WR Malik Heath, S Jonathan Owens and RB Emmanuel Wilson. Among the most significant releases were QB Alex McGough and WR Grant Dubose. RB Tyler Goodson was waived with an injury, while Eric Stokes will stay on the physically unable to participate list, meaning he’ll be required to miss the first four games.

Each player released will have 24 hours to sign with a new team’s active roster. If the player doesn’t find a roster, they can be signed to a team’s practice squad. Each team has 16 spots on their practice squad to sign players.

Below is the full list of Packers players released on Tuesday:

TE Austin Allen

CB Corey Ballentine

LB Keshawn Banks

WR Jadakis Bonds

WR Cody Chrest

T Jean Delance

WR Grant DuBose

C James Empey

CB Tyrell Ford

S Innis Gaines

CB Elijah Hamilton

CB William Hooper

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

DL Jason Lewan

RB Nate McCrary

QB Alex McGough

WR Bo Melton

WR Dre Miller

LB Arron Mosby

DL Antonio Moultrie

LB Kenneth Odumegwu

LS Matt Orzech

FB Henry Pearson

LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.

LB Marvin Pierre

S Benny Sapp III

C Cole Schneider

DL Chris Slayton

T Kadeem Telfort

CB Kiondre Thomas

WR Duece Watts

