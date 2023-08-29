News and First Alert Weather App
Packers trim roster to 53 players

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 pm NFL deadline.

Among the notable players to make the roster were OLB Brenton Cox Jr, WR Malik Heath, S Jonathan Owens and RB Emmanuel Wilson. Among the most significant releases were QB Alex McGough and WR Grant Dubose. RB Tyler Goodson was waived with an injury, while Eric Stokes will stay on the physically unable to participate list, meaning he’ll be required to miss the first four games.

Each player released will have 24 hours to sign with a new team’s active roster. If the player doesn’t find a roster, they can be signed to a team’s practice squad. Each team has 16 spots on their practice squad to sign players.

Below is the full list of Packers players released on Tuesday:

  • TE Austin Allen
  • CB Corey Ballentine
  • LB Keshawn Banks
  • WR Jadakis Bonds
  • WR Cody Chrest
  • T Jean Delance
  • WR Grant DuBose
  • C James Empey
  • CB Tyrell Ford
  • S Innis Gaines
  • CB Elijah Hamilton
  • CB William Hooper
  • CB Shemar Jean-Charles
  • DL Jason Lewan
  • RB Nate McCrary
  • QB Alex McGough
  • WR Bo Melton
  • WR Dre Miller
  • LB Arron Mosby
  • DL Antonio Moultrie
  • LB Kenneth Odumegwu
  • LS Matt Orzech
  • FB Henry Pearson
  • LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.
  • LB Marvin Pierre
  • S Benny Sapp III
  • C Cole Schneider
  • DL Chris Slayton
  • T Kadeem Telfort
  • CB Kiondre Thomas
  • WR Duece Watts

