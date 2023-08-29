New additions and construction as DC Everest Area School District starts school Tuesday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the first day of school for many districts in our area, including D.C. Everest, and as kids head back to school on Tuesday at the senior high and Mountain Bay Elementary, they will notice some new additions.

The construction of the Greenheck Turner Community Center and the new tennis courts will limit parking spaces for students at the senior high. Students will not have to pay for parking this year due to the limited spaces. The athletic director says these new facilities will reach far beyond the school district.

“I think it gives the members of our community to you know, get out, and the Greenheck Turner is going to be a great facility for those winter months for people still to get out and exercise, with the tennis courts and pickle ball growing like it is, you know, that’s a great outlet for people,” said Michael Mathies, Athletic Director at D.C. Everest Senior High School.

Additional parking will also be available across the street at Mount Olive Church for students if the need arises. The Greenheck Turner Community Center is expected to be complete by this time next year. Mathies says the girl’s tennis team should be practicing on the new courts by next week.

If your kids are heading back to school today at Mountain Bay Elementary, they may see a new face greeting them on their first day. Matthew Schult has spent the last six years in the Merrill School District as an administrator, now he’s ready to bring a breath of fresh air to Mountain Bay in Weston. Schult started out as a teacher, and now is using his experience to keep teaching others. The mascot of Mountain Bay is the Mighty Mustangs, and Schult is hoping to keep that same spirit at the school this year.

“We’re here to help the kids and really help them reach their potential. And I think Mountain Bay, the community here, both as staff members, but also families, and we all just want that number one goal is to help our kids be successful,” said Matthew Schult, Principal at Mountain Bay Elementary School.

Schult is excited to get the new year started and meet all of the new students on Tuesday.

