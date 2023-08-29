‘Foundry on 3rd’ project will be delayed after common council votes 8-3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council held a special meeting tonight to discuss an amendment to delay a multi-million dollar project.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone, or WOZ, has a goal is to build a 154-apartment complex and commercial space where the old Wausau Center Mall was located.

“I will not be supporting an extension, I believe that we have made good on our contractual obligations and it’s in the communities interest if things proceed as the agreement states”, said Tom Kilian, Alderperson, Wausau District 3.

An extension was requested on a decision for the Foundry on 3rd project.

“We need a little bit more time on this. You play a major role in facilitating economic development. Your role is very important and appreciated, and with that, I’m asking you to give T-wall an extension to move this project forward,” said Dave Eckmann, President of WOZ & President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

The common council voted 8-3 to approve to extend talks and take no action.

Some questions still remain. Including, how safe is it to build on the site and when is it going to start construction? One of the main reasons for the delay is the increasing construction costs for materials. The plan was to start construction by September 1st, but it will likely be delayed to sometime in 2024. The project won’t be completed until 2025 at the earliest.

