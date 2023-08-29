First Alert Weather: Cool & breezy heading back to school, hot for Labor Day Weekend
Temperatures to remain in the 70s through Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Holiday Weekend will turn hot & muggy.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered rainfall overnight cleared up in time for kids to head back to school Tuesday. Very little chances to see rain this week, with hot weather likely returning over Labor Day Weekend.
The ground will be a tad wet to start off Tuesday morning due to rain that fell overnight. Rain has since cleared, starting the first day of school off with good weather conditions. Sun and clouds during the morning will lead to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. In wake of a low pressure system, winds will turn breezy, north winds gusting up to 20 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs won’t be as warm, upper 60s across the Northwoods, low 70s over Central Wisconsin.
Clear skies overnight with lows dipping into the 40s. Wednesday will be much of the same, mostly sunny with highs low 70s, but less breezy. Sunshine will continue through the end of the school week, but highs will start to gradually warm as we get closer to Labor Day Weekend. Mid to upper 70s Thursday, then near mid-80s by Friday.
Even hotter Labor Day Weekend. By Saturday, highs likely running towards 90. Sunday and Labor Day Monday should reach the low to mid-90s.
Saturday may bring some scattered rainfall up north during the morning hours, elsewhere remaining dry. The next chance for the area to see higher chances for rain not until after Labor Day, either late Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week.
