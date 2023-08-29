Comedian Dave Chappelle to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 17

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Acclaimed comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer Dave Chappelle has announced the distinctive stand-up comedy tour, Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!, is coming to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 17.

The much-anticipated tour marks a significant, golden milestone year for the comedic genius and Chappelle is thrilled to share the celebration with audiences across the nation. Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at FiservForum.com.

Renowned for his unparalleled wit, razor-sharp commentary, and fearless approach to tackling life’s most absurd moments, Dave Chappelle promises to ignite the stage with his larger-than-life presence. This event is not just a show—it’s a celebratory tribute to life, happiness, and the undeniable potency of laughter.

The “Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!” comedy tour is proudly produced by Live Nation, a powerhouse in live entertainment. The tour commenced last week with an electrifying four-night engagement at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

