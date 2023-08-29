Addressing mental health concerns as kids head back to school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As students head back to the classroom, parents may have concerns about their child’s mental health. According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 71 percent of parents say something made the previous school year challenging for their child.

Wausau School District Pupil Services Director Cale Bushman and Coordinator of Pupil Services Andy Grimm stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to talk about mental health resources available in their district.

Click here to learn more about the services available to students in Wausau.

