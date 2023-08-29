News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Addressing mental health concerns as kids head back to school

Helping Kids Address Mental Health Concerns with Cale Bushman and Andy Grimm from the Wausau School District
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As students head back to the classroom, parents may have concerns about their child’s mental health. According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 71 percent of parents say something made the previous school year challenging for their child.

Wausau School District Pupil Services Director Cale Bushman and Coordinator of Pupil Services Andy Grimm stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to talk about mental health resources available in their district.

Click here to learn more about the services available to students in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one lane was open for a period of time.
Crash on Highway 29 under investigation
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
New Merrill High School Associate Principal Allie Libby.
Wausau native becomes new high school associate principal in Merrill
Costco sets opening date for Eau Claire location
Felix the Fox
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield receives new male red fox Felix

Latest News

The senior high school has construction happening on school grounds the first day of school. It...
New additions and construction as DC Everest Area School District starts school Tuesday
Man Injured In Paraglider Crash
Man Injured In Paraglider Crash
Helping Kids Address Mental Health Concerns with Cale Bushman and Andy Grimm from the Wausau...
Helping Kids Address Mental Health Concerns with Cale Bushman and Andy Grimm from the Wausau School District
Construction Affecting Parking at DC Everest with Chandler Ducker
Construction Affecting Parking at DC Everest with Chandler Ducker