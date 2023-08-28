Wood County to close beaches after Labor Day weekend

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks & Forestry Office has announced the county beaches will remain open through the Labor Day weekend and will close for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All other park areas, including campgrounds, shelters, boat landings, disc golf courses, and walk trails will remain open through Oct. 31. The Parks and Forestry main office will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Fall is still a great time to enjoy the outdoors! For more information on fall camping reservations and shelter rentals, visit parksreservations.woodcountywi.gov/parks/.

You can also visit the Wood County Parks & Forestry Department’s Facebook or Instagram pages or visit www.co.wood.wi.us/departments/parks, for more details.

