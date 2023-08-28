News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau School District Food Service preparing for first day of school

The Wausau School District goes back to school on Tuesday.
The Wausau School District goes back to school on Tuesday.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Making sure your kids are getting a healthy breakfast and lunch is a top priority for the Wausau School District food service staff, and they’ve been working hard to make sure they’re ready for the first day of school.

The district attends a food show during the summer that offers new recipe ideas and products. Soon after the show, they put together a menu that meets USDA requirements. Once the menu is made, it’s time to order the food. After the food is delivered in August, kitchens are cleaned then food prep begins. It’s a lot of work, but it’s all worth it once they see your students’ smiling faces on the first day of school.

“Lunch ladies are the only one of the only staff in the building that gets to touch every student in the school. They have interactions with every single child in that school, teachers might see several 100 of the kids, but our lunch staff get to see all of them,” said Karen Fochs, Nutrition Director Wausau School District.

There are a few new menu items coming this year, including a new granola bar and yogurt bites.

One food service staff member has devoted her time to making sure your kids have a tasty and nutritious meal every day. Robin Yeager has been interested in the food service business since her mother was the food service manager at Wausau West 33 years ago. Now she’s been doing the job for 12 years. From managing the kitchen at Hawthorn Hills Elementary, to ordering food, and serving kids, Yeager is plenty busy. It’s a lot of hard work, but there’s one thing that makes it all worth it.

“The children, knowing that we’re giving them nutritious food to make sure that their learning goes smoothly during the day. Sometimes we’re the first person that they see in the morning that can maybe give them a hug, learn about their problems, their worries,” said Robin Jaeger, Food Service Manager at Hawthorn Hills Elementary School.

She says the most popular items in her school are pizza bagels, and hard-boiled eggs for breakfast. The Wausau School District starts school tomorrow. The Wausau School District still needs 15 people like Robin to join their food service staff. You can apply on the school district’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
50th annual Steam & Gas Engine Show returns to Edgar this weekend
MGN police lights
Price County man accused of pitchfork attack killed by train

Latest News

Pediatric Nutritionist from UW-Health Camila Martin joined Sunrise 7 to break down good food...
Packing healthy lunches for students
Crossing Guards at Evergreen Elementary help students cross the street and directs traffic at...
Crossing Guards play a critical role in safety at schools
Heading back to school with the right tech.
Back to School: Getting the right tech for your kids
Incoming sixth grade students had the opportunity to tour their new school building and learn...
Schools budgeting for more mental health resources for students this coming school year