Wausau native become new high school associate principal in Merrill

New Merrill High School Associate Principal Allie Libby.
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill Area Public Schools has announced that Allie Libby will be hired as the new associate principal at Merrill High School, replacing Megan Kautzer.

Libby grew up in Wausau and graduated from Newman in 2007. She graduated from UW-Madison in 2011 with degrees in Psychology and Social Welfare. Allie attended Minnesota State University-Mankato to get her Master’s in School Counseling. She worked for two years in Minnesota as a Middle School Counselor before moving back to Wausau.

She stated, “I have had the privilege of working for Merrill High School for the last seven years as a School Counselor. I was fortunate to learn and grow with a great team. I am excited for this new role and challenge as Assistant Principal. I hope that in this position I can continue to build strong student, staff, and community relationships that help foster growth in our students.”

“Personally, I am a mom to two little girls, have a wonderful husband and a dog named Tucker. Most of my personal time is spent outside, at a class at the Woodson YMCA, or with my family and friends,” Libby added.

“We are very excited to have Allie serve MHS in this new role. She has a demonstrated track record of effective leadership over the years, is very respected by students and staff, and will bring new perspectives to that role,” said Superintendent Shannon Murray.

