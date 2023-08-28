South Wood Co. YMCA staff meet with families after child care violations

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The president and CEO of the South Wood County YMCA, Matt Lund told 7 Investigates he and child care center leadership will be meeting with parents Monday evening to answer their questions after the Early Learning Center was fined for violating child care regulations. He did not agree to an interview.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families fined the provider $1,500 for four of 16 violations related to a mix of safety and developmental-related rules.

A complaint filed with the state shows many of the actions took place on June 13. DCF licensing inspectors performed an unannounced visit two weeks later on June 26 following the complaint. Violations include:

Staff put children in timeout for five minutes or more, and in one instance a child was in a timeout for 23 minutes.

Staff hit a child once on the forehead and twice in the face with the back of a staff member’s hand.

Staff threatened to send children to the director’s office or, to take away a child’s stuffed animal at naptime because the child was “being silly” while washing his hands after lunch.

Staff yelled at a child who was crying to stop crying or the child would get sent home and said, “I’m watching you,” to a child when staff asked the child if they washed their hands after using the restroom.

Staff routinely forced children to eat and forced children to nap. They also forced children to eat certain foods before eating their fruit.

Staff withheld food from a child after repeatedly making the child ask for it, after badgering the child to try it, staff forced Jell-O into the child’s mouth.

Other violations that the state did not list as a fine include:

Staff member background check was not completed before a staff worker was employed.

Center administration was made aware of the issues on June 13, but were not reported to the state or parents. Parents were not notified until after DCF instructed center staff to notify them.

The center’s curriculum was not being implemented in the Junior Preschool room and the inspector did not see interaction between staff and children the majority of the day unless it was to reprimand them. This includes staff sitting in chairs watching children but not engaging with them; they did not respond to crying except in one instance where the inspector saw staff make fun of a child crying.

Staff did not provide “sight and sound” supervision in the Junior Preschool room to help children when they were sent to the bathroom.

Staff did not follow the center’s guidance policy, with timeouts routinely used without positive guidance as outlined in the policy. The inspector notes children are sent into timeout without an explanation or interaction from staff.

Staff were found to yell at and humiliate children. This includes a specific instance listed in the complaint where a staff member grabbed a child by the top back of the head and yelled at them. In another instance, the complaint stated another staff member growled and yelled loudly at a child who was crying while in timeout.

In the complaint, it was noted a staff member repeatedly yelled at children to fix their chairs and at one point kicked a child’s chair.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families webpage, the South Wood County YMCA Early Learning Center is not appealing the decision.

7 Investigates obtained an email the center director sent to parents last week. In that email, Tracy Vruwink said they had been made aware of some issues via a social media post in June. She told parents they had done some investigating, resulting in “the reinforcement of policies, changing of some policies, and the reprimanding of the staff involved.” She continued that they did not realize the extent of the citations until DCF completed its inspection and issued corrective actions.

At the time of the email, she said they “released” one of their staff members and held a staff meeting to discuss their culture and expectations to ensure children are provided with a safe and fun learning environment. Vruwink added they are working with DCF to continue reviewing policies, write a corrective action plan, and provide additional training to staff. She then invited parents to attend a meeting with herself and Lund to get any more questions answered.

Again, Lund declined to interview but told 7 Investigates he would be sending a statement in response. 7 Investigates did not receive a statement at the time of publishing.

Reasons for the rules

DCF communications director, Gina Paige talked about the reason for the rules in an email, stating, “The first five years of a child’s life are the most important as the brain is at its most flexible, making this a critical period for learning and growth. Increased research has also shown that positive guidance and caring relationships during this time are important to lifelong success.”

She illustrated the point by excerpting from the referenced caring relationships guide:

“A baby’s early experiences in relationships, whether at home or in an early education environment, set the stage for future brain functioning. The information gathered in these early relationships is at the heart of a rich and complex brain-building process. As babies experience responses from their caregivers, their brains start to form expectations for how they will be treated and how they should respond. For example, when a baby fusses or cries, consistent adult responses that provide comfort help the child anticipate similar responses in the future. As the expectations are strengthened by similar experiences being repeated, babies’ brains construct perceptions of the social and emotional world in which they live. Those perceptions influence how babies understand their environment, relate to others, and engage in learning. When those experiences are primarily positive, children perceive the behaviors and messages of others in positive ways and are motivated to explore more and more of the world (including people and things). When babies have repeated adverse early experiences, they come to expect the behaviors and messages of others to be negative, and they start to perceive new experiences with others in a negative way.”

Micki Kreuger, the assistant director of the child care resource and referral agency for north central Wisconsin, Childcaring, said many of the rules and regulations in place have real-world examples of the harm those actions can cause to a child. For parents, Childcaring provides a checklist of things parents should look for when touring a facility and questions to ask providers.

Parents can also ask their verbal children open-ended questions about how their day went to gauge how the child interacts with staff and how they feel when they are there. Parents can also look for signs, particularly for their non-verbal children, that they do not enjoy going to that provider.

