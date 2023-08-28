Serve Wisconsin announces $3.6M to fund northern Wisconsin AmeriCorps Programs

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Serve Wisconsin has announced that Wisconsin received $14.8 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps, including $3.6 million for three programs based in northern Wisconsin, with several other statewide AmeriCorps programs also having members serving in the area.

The federal agency for national service and community volunteerism supports 27 programs across the state.

“This funding will put 936 AmeriCorps members on the ground at more than 200 service sites throughout the state, including over 160 AmeriCorps members serving across northern Wisconsin, to help make a difference and improve the lives of the people of our state,” said Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin Jeanne Duffy.

“As AmeriCorps prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its creation this September, we look forward to these AmeriCorps members continuing and expanding the service legacy of those that have served before them. They will build upon the previous service of over 31,000 Wisconsin AmeriCorps members, whose combined efforts amount to an astonishing 46 million service hours and have undeniably and positively shaped the lives of Wisconsin’s citizens,” Duffy continued. “Throughout their service, these new AmeriCorps members will help tackle some of our toughest problems by addressing the achievement gap and educational challenges, public health and healthcare access, opioid and substance abuse, economic opportunity and housing availability, conservation and environmental sustainability, and other concerns impacting communities across the state.”

The funding will support the following AmeriCorps programs based in northern Wisconsin:

Marshfield Clinic AmeriCorps – Community Corps

80 AmeriCorps members will be placed in nonprofits and public health organizations across the state to increase their capacity to address local health needs.

Marshfield Clinic AmeriCorps - Recovery Corps

30 AmeriCorps members will be trained as recovery coaches to help people recover from opioid and other substance addictions and provide community education about substance use disorders and recovery resources.

North Central Community Action Program 59

AmeriCorps members will serve elementary, middle school, high school, and adult learners at local schools and nonprofit organizations. They provide direct services to youth and their families as mentors and tutors during and after school, while building up their own professional and human services skills and capacities.

For more information visit servewisconsin.wi.gov or americorps.gov.

