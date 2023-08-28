Security audit helps Wausau School district improve school safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools are for learning. But before that can happen, there has to be a safe environment. The Wausau School District is prioritizing that with a security and safety audit.

The board unanimously decided to get the audit done last summer now the two-week-long assessment is complete. Now, they have a broad assessment of each facility incorporating many aspects including bullying, harassment, and safety procedures.

“Most people think about school safety and they think active shooters and really safe schools are far more than just active shooters. It’s how we treat each other, it’s how we communicate with families, it’s what it feels like coming into the building. those things are what we really want to emphasize and improve upon,” said Cale Bushman, director of pupil services at Wausau School District.

“A lot of people look at the physical security. The hardware technology, the equipment, and think that that’s the most important thing, but we look at the people...When security works it’s because of people. When security fails it’s because of people,” said Ken Trump, President, of National Schools Safety and Security Services.

Aside from many of the schools eventually getting separate secure entrances, they’re also making more subtle changes you may not even see.

“They’ve minimized all of the safety procedures into a small card that’s easily accessible and then they are going to put them in their ID badges. so staff members will have those with them at all times,” said Bushman.

Those are just a few changes. The assessment also highlights what the district is already doing well.

“We were very impressed with the sound administrative decisions at the district and building level,” said Trump.

“One of the things that they talked about is our community partnerships are amazing. so our connections with our fire department, our connections with our police department. they did interviews with them and were just very impressed by the connections that we have,” said Bushman.

Moving forward there will be meetings with all the school’s principals to talk about what specific enhancements from the assessment they can make a plan for and incorporate.

