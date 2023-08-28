News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.(Source: Rite Aid Handout/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shares of Rite Aid plunged Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmacy giant is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

According to the newspaper, Rite Aid is expected to file for Chapter 11 within weeks.

Declaring bankruptcy would halt lawsuits against the company related to the opioid epidemic.

In a Justice Department lawsuit against Rite Aid, authorities accuse the pharmacy chain of filling hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions between 2014 and 2019.

The complaint alleges the company ignored red flags and helped fuel America’s opioid epidemic.

A Rite Aid representative didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report about bankruptcy preparations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
50th annual Steam & Gas Engine Show returns to Edgar this weekend
MGN police lights
Price County man accused of pitchfork attack killed by train

Latest News

The event featured kids activities, food, guest speakers and live music
Hope In The Park returns with Grammy award-winning Steven Curtis Chapman as headlining act
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say