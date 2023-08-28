Packing healthy lunches for students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids are heading back to school this week and next next week, and it’s important to know what’s best to pack them for lunch. Pediatric Nutritionist from UW-Health Camila Martin joined Sunrise 7 to break down good food choices for the kiddos. Martin said it’s important to use the MyPlate model to make healthy choices including fruits and vegetables, grains, protein and calcium.

“If we can use this model to build our meals, great,” Martin said. “Sometimes it’s not always possible to hit every single section in every single meal. That’s okay, we can think of this as the full day and then we can use snacks or other meals to help fill in the gaps that we missed.”

Martin also said poor food choices can lead to immediate ramifications. She said good nutrition helps students focus better in school and get the energy the brain needs to succeed. Long term low-quality nutrition can also lead to chronic stress, according to Martin.

