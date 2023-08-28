News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers begin trimming roster, release P Pat O’Donnell

Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug....
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have begun trimming their roster ahead of cut day on Tuesday, announcing they have released punter Pat O’Donnell on Monday.

O’Donnell is the first of what will be many cuts in the next two days. The Packers have to trim their roster to just 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. This leaves Daniel Whelan as the lone punter on the roster. O’Donnell was also the holder on the field goals.

O’Donnell played one season for the Packers last season, with a 44.5-yard gross average on 52 punts. He downed 24 of them inside the 20 in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one lane was open for a period of time.
Crash on Highway 29 under investigation
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
MGN police lights
Price County man accused of pitchfork attack killed by train

Latest News

New era of Tomahawk volleyball begins under Denton
New era of Tomahawk volleyball begins under Denton
The Hatchets ended their season in the sectional final in 2022.
New era of Tomahawk volleyball begins under Denton
Packers conclude preseason with nail-biting 19-15 win over Seahawks
Packers conclude preseason with nail-biting 19-15 win over Seahawks
Tyler Ackermann ran for 147 yards off 30 carries, but two fist quarter fumbles gave the Blue...
Newman Catholic football defeated 28-7 by Three Lakes in non-conference season opener