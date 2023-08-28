Packers begin trimming roster, release P Pat O’Donnell

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have begun trimming their roster ahead of cut day on Tuesday, announcing they have released punter Pat O’Donnell on Monday.

O’Donnell is the first of what will be many cuts in the next two days. The Packers have to trim their roster to just 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. This leaves Daniel Whelan as the lone punter on the roster. O’Donnell was also the holder on the field goals.

O’Donnell played one season for the Packers last season, with a 44.5-yard gross average on 52 punts. He downed 24 of them inside the 20 in 2022.

